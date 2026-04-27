Posted: Apr 27, 2026 1:53 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, board members heard from Marci McCrory with the Pawhuska Merchants Society about the possibility of using the old JC Penney Parking lot in Pawhuska for part of its first Saturday in Pawhuska festivities.

This is an event that has been going on since February and McCrory talks about what the goal of the event is.

McCrory talked about what she planned to do in the area if the commissioners approved her to use the lot in downtown Pawhuska.