Posted: Apr 27, 2026 3:41 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 3:41 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man is in trouble with the law once again after it is alleged he stole property from a business, which is a felony. The defendant, Stanley Posey III was later taken into custody after violating a protective order.

On Friday, April 17, Posey and another suspect were allegedly seen on video loading materials from a Washington County recycling center into Posey's vehicle. This included a 75 pound compressor and 40 pound aluminum radiator. These two items were valued in price at more than $1,100.

An affidavit states they went to a Tulsa recycling center and sold the 75 pound compressor, nine pounds of copper and two aluminum radiators. They received $92.95 for those items.

On Sunday, deputies received a call for service in Ochelata in reference to a welfare check. An affidavit states deputies were advised Posey might be at the house. After a knock on the door a woman answered and told deputies Posey was located in the bedroom. Posey was placed in hand restraints and taken to the Washington County Jail.

The woman did have a protective order against Posey. Breaking that protective order gives Posey an additional misdemeanor charge.