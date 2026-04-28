Posted: Apr 28, 2026 2:08 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 2:08 AM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech’s Medicine & Biosciences program has received a $2,500 STEM grant from Sparklight through its “Dream Bigger” social media campaign.

The funding will be used to purchase a 3D printer and materials to expand hands-on learning in biomedical design, prototyping, and innovation. School leaders say the technology will give students experience with real-world healthcare applications.

“Tri County Tech is thrilled to receive a Sparklight Dream Bigger grant,” said Dr. Tammie Strobel, superintendent and CEO. “This investment directly supports our mission to provide biomedical students with high-level, hands-on learning opportunities.”

Sparklight officials said the grant supports workforce development in healthcare fields by giving students access to emerging technology.