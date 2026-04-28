Posted: Apr 28, 2026 9:14 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 9:14 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank is hosting a grilled lunch fundraiser on Friday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with all proceeds directly supporting Mary Martha Outreach. The grilled lunch fundraiser will take place at the Arvest Eastside location, 4225 SE Adams Rd. on the north side of the bank.

The cost for lunch is $6 for a grilled hamburger or hot dog, plus chips, water and a cookie. Any additional monetary donations will go directly to Mary Martha Outreach.

Mary Martha Outreach provides food, clothing, and crisis aid to the people who need them most in Bartlesville and northeast Oklahoma. For more information, please visit https://cceok.org/marymarthaoutreach.

“Our associates are coming together to offer creative fundraising opportunities for our Arvest Million Meals campaign, with all local funds supporting Mary Martha Outreach,” said David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region. “Join us for a delicious grilled lunch on May 1 and support our neighbors in need.”

For more information about Million Meals or to donate online to our local food partners, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.