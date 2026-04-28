Posted: Apr 28, 2026 9:39 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 9:42 AM

Chase Almy

Josey Scott, the original voice of Saliva and a collaborator with Chad Kroeger on the hit song “Hero,” is asking for the public’s help after his band’s trailer containing equipment was stolen early this morning. The trailer reportedly held gear essential to the band’s live performances.

The theft comes shortly after the band returned home from touring in support of the 25th anniversary of their platinum-selling album Every Six Seconds. The group is currently on a brief break before scheduled tour dates resume next month, making the timing of the incident particularly challenging as they prepare to get back on the road. Scott, a long time resident to the area, is grinding away with his new project with new songs available and an extensive touring schedule.

Scott and the band shared details of the theft on social media, asking fans and members of the community to remain alert and report any information that could help locate the stolen trailer. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact local authorities.

Picture courtesy of Josey Scott Band