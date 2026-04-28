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Crime & Courts
Posted: Apr 28, 2026 10:01 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 10:01 AM
McCord Man Allegedly Barricades Himself in Home
Ty Loftis
Osage County deputies investigated a report of a burglary in the McCord area on Sunday. At that same residence, deputies were notified of a burglary in progress, which turned into Patrick Longacre barricading himself inside the residence. Longacre was also armed.
An Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook post states Longacre unlawfully entered the residence with a knife. After establishing a perimeter and establish a tactical plan, they were able to distract and detain Longacre without major incident or injury.
After being taken to the Osage County Jail, Longacre was charged with two counts of burglary, breaking and entering, vandalism, destruction of property, threats and intimidation.
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