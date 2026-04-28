Posted: Apr 28, 2026 10:01 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 10:01 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage County deputies investigated a report of a burglary in the McCord area on Sunday. At that same residence, deputies were notified of a burglary in progress, which turned into Patrick Longacre barricading himself inside the residence. Longacre was also armed.

An Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook post states Longacre unlawfully entered the residence with a knife. After establishing a perimeter and establish a tactical plan, they were able to distract and detain Longacre without major incident or injury.