Posted: Apr 28, 2026 10:40 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 10:55 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Library, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, will host a special author event featuring Dr. Lindsay Cormack, Associate Professor of Political Science at the Stevens Institute of Technology, on Saturday, May 2, at 10:00 AM.

Dr. Cormack will discuss her 2024 book, How to Raise a Citizen (And Why It’s Up to You to Do It). The event will take place in the library’s Meeting Room A.

Appearing in KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Fran Stallings with the League of Women Voters said, "This presentation addresses a growing gap in traditional education. Many schools have been forced to scale back civics curriculum due to staffing shortages and an increased administrative focus on basic literacy and numeracy." She added, "It’s a handbook, really, for being a good citizen for adults as well as for young people."

Fran said the book serves as both a refresher on the Constitution and a practical guide for parents to discuss politics with their children without falling into partisanship or cynicism.

Also appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kylie Roberson, representing the Bartlesville Public Library, said, "The event aims to demystify local government and encourage active participation.' She added, "the City of Bartlesville is constantly looking for fresh perspectives on its various boards and trusts. We have had some people right out of high school who have submitted an application... I love to see those applications come through."

This author visit serves as the kickoff for the library’s America 250 celebration, marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As part of this initiative, the library recently secured grants from the Carnegie Foundation and Phillips 66 to upgrade its MakerSpace.

New equipment, including laser engravers, vinyl cutters, and sublimation tools, will be installed to celebrate "American ingenuity" and help residents develop skills to start their own businesses.

Copies of the book "How to Raise a CItizen" will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Local readers can also find copies at Marigold’s Bookstore on Johnstown Avenue.