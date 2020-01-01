Residents can participate by placing non-perishable food items—such as canned goods, pasta, rice, and peanut butter—in a bag next to their mailbox before regular delivery. Letter carriers with the United States Postal Service will collect and distribute donations to local food banks.

The drive, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, aims to help stock food pantries ahead of the summer months, when donations typically decline. Donors are asked to avoid glass containers.