Posted: Apr 28, 2026 2:07 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Legislation was passed through the Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday that would protect Oklahomans from higher utility costs as more data centers continue to pop up across the state. This would add more transparency requirements and community input for companies wishing to install a data center.

The large data centers, such as the one they are proposing to install near Sand Springs, would have to cover their share of electricity and infrastructure costs if put into law.

The bill would also force these data centers to give a 60 day notice before buying the land. That notice would have to go through the Corporation Commission, county commissioners and any property owners living within five miles of the proposed site.

The Osage County Commissioners didn't get this notice when the "Project Spring" data center purchased land near Sand Springs. This is something that disappointed District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright.