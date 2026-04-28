News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 28, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 3:02 PM
Bartlesville Pools to be Opened Memorial Day Weekend
Ty Loftis
With highs struggling to reach 70 degrees this week, it might not feel like pool weather, but the City of Bartlesville has announced city-owned pools will open Saturday, May 23. Public Works Director Keith Henry says they will open the splash pads at Johnstone Park, The Center and Sooner Pool when weather permits:
"We have been working on the splash pads and pretty much have them ready to go. We have encountered a couple of maintenance issues, but nothing too problematic. We anticipate having the splash pads open within the next couple of weeks."
To learn about pool rates, reservations or swim lessons visit the Richard Kane YMCA Facebook page.
« Back to News