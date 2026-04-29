Posted: Apr 29, 2026 4:13 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 6:06 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen (R–OK) called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios for his monthly podcast with us. Brecheen said he was grateful no lives were lost after the recent security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He also expressed hope that economic pressure will push Iran toward ending current hostilities.

Brecheen said Congress is working through reconciliation to secure pay for Secret Service and DHS personnel and criticized the Senate’s 60‑vote filibuster threshold, calling it a historical accident that blocks simple-majority lawmaking.

The Congressman warned that repeated funding standoffs have strained our national security and left four federal agents unpaid. Regarding affordability, Brecheen said that federal overspending and rising healthcare costs are major drivers of financial strain, saying future reconciliation efforts should target spending cuts, healthcare reform, and housing issues.

Brecheen sad he expects to resume in‑district town halls during the August recess.