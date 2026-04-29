Posted: Apr 29, 2026 7:45 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 7:45 AM

Chase Almy

Your driver’s license just wasn’t doing enough for Washington, so James Lankford has introduced a new bill that would make sure your REAL ID comes with a little extra label: whether you’re a U.S. citizen or not. The Citizenship Documented License (CDL) Act aims to “strengthen election integrity” and “improve road safety,” which is a very D.C. way of saying your ID might soon double as a conversation starter at airport security.

Lankford says states already verify citizenship or lawful presence when issuing REAL IDs, so the next logical step is to print that information right on the card for everyone to see. In his view, this will boost confidence in elections and keep highways safer, particularly when it comes to commercial drivers. The bill would also create uniform national standards for commercial driver’s licenses. Good luck with getting every state to agree on something involving the DMV.

For context, federal law already requires that citizenship or legal status be checked before a REAL ID is issued, it’s just not displayed on the card. The proposed legislation changes that by making the status visible and standardizing rules for commercial licenses across the country. Supporters say it’s about transparency and accountability; critics will likely call it a solution in search of a louder problem. Either way, if passed, your ID might soon tell a more detailed story than you ever asked it to.