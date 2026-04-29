News
Entertainment
Posted: Apr 29, 2026 9:56 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 10:03 AM
OKM Music Festival Celebrates 42nd Year with Americana Tribute Along Route 66
The 42nd Annual OKM Music Festival returns June 5–7, 2026, for an extraordinary Americana celebration.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, OKM's Mary Lynn Mihm said "This year's festival is set against the backdrop of historic Oklahoma landmarks and the iconic Route 66. The festival features three days of world-renowned performances across a diverse array of genres."
This year’s lineup highlights include:
-
Bluegrass Under the Stars: Featuring Balsam Range at the scenic Woolaroc.
-
Yacht Rock Orchestrated: An immersive experience at Post Oak Lodge starring Grady Nichols, Chris Rodriguez, David Hamilton, Andy Chrisman, and Alaska Rayne, backed by a 22-piece orchestral ensemble.
-
The Grand Finale: A powerful closing performance by Chris Mann at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Chapel.