Posted: Apr 29, 2026 2:04 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 2:23 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office reports cameras have captured two individuals believed to be involved in a series of thefts at oilfields in southern Osage County. A Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff's Office believes the thefts are occurring between Prue and Hominy on County Road 1701.

Cameras have observed the two suspects stealing electric motors and removing brass components from saltwater pumps. The sheriff's office is asking for the public's assistance and encouraging lease operators, pumpers and property owners to report any suspicious activity.

If you have any information regarding the two suspects, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.