Posted: Apr 29, 2026 2:53 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State University Extension Office is hosting an open house on Monday at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska for those interested in attending. It will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 4-H Educator Rick Clovis gives more details as to why they are putting on the open house.