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Osage County
Posted: Apr 29, 2026 2:53 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2026 2:53 PM
OSU Extension Office Holding Open House in Pawhuska
Ty Loftis
The Oklahoma State University Extension Office is hosting an open house on Monday at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska for those interested in attending. It will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 4-H Educator Rick Clovis gives more details as to why they are putting on the open house.
OSU Extension is celebrating its 112th year and for more than a century, they have helped provide research-based information to Oklahomans across the state. Many of these services are available at little to no cost.
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