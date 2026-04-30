Posted: Apr 30, 2026 6:26 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 6:27 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is hosting a community celebration today, Thursday, April 30, to honor the career and leadership of Superintendent Chuck McCauley.

The come and go event takes place at Hillcrest Country Club, 1901 Price Road, Bartlesville from 4-6pm with a special presentation set for 5pm.

Superintendent McCauley is being celebrated for his lasting impact on the Bartlesville Public Schools system. Under his leadership, the district has focused on enhancing student opportunities and fostering a committed environment for staff and faculty.

In lieu of traditional gifts, the Foundation is accepting donations in Mr. McCauley’s honor. These contributions will support the Bruins on the Run program and other district-wide initiatives aimed at student wellness and success.

"Superintendent Chuck McCauley has made a lasting impact on Bartlesville Public Schools through his commitment to students, staff, and our community." — Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation