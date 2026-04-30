Posted: Apr 30, 2026 7:45 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 7:45 AM

Chase Almy

The Oklahoma House has unanimously approved Senate Bill 2159 to officially designate wheat as the state crop. Yes, officially. The measure, authored by Roland Pederson and carried in the House by Dillon Travis, now heads to the governor’s desk after clearing both chambers without a single dissenting vote. The timing lined up perfectly with Ag Day at the Capitol. Looks like celebrating something everyone already assumed was a given was on the agenda.

Supporters say the designation highlights Oklahoma’s agricultural backbone, noting the state ranks second nationally in winter wheat production and third overall in total wheat output. Pederson, who has actual hands-on experience harvesting wheat, emphasized the industry’s importance to rural communities and gave a heartfelt nod to producers. The bill was also shaped with input from the Burlington FFA Chapter, ensuring the next generation got a front-row seat to the legislative process of making wheat official. If the governor signs it, the law takes effect November 1, meaning Oklahoma will finally, formally, and conclusively be the place where wheat is kind of a big deal.