Posted: Apr 30, 2026 2:32 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Council for Indian Education has opened the window to apply for scholarships. Students have until Friday, May 15 to apply for those scholarships. To qualify, students must reside in Oklahoma.

The John Sam Memorial Scholarship is for high school seniors only and looking for the leaders of tomorrow. The Marlene LeClair and Helen Wright Scholarship is for high school seniors and undergraduate students in college. The Alice Tonemah Memorial Scholarship is for high school seniors and undergraduate students who plan on majoring in education.