Posted: Apr 30, 2026 2:47 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville's city-owned recycling center has announced Friday, May 22 will be its final day in operation. The following week, crews will come by to pick up materials, the baler and clean up the site. It will be fully closed on Friday, May 29. The last day the recycling center will be accepting plastics is Friday, May 8.

Replenysh had announced its intention to shutdown earlier this year and Public Works Director Keith Henry and city staff are talking with representatives from across the area looking to find a replacement:

"We will update the public as soon as more information becomes available."