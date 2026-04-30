Posted: Apr 30, 2026 5:16 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 5:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School senior Matney Epperson has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for May, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Epperson has been active in multiple school organizations, including five years in FFA, four years on the basketball team and membership in the National Honor Society. She is also involved in Dewey United Methodist Church.

Through her school activities, Epperson has participated in a range of volunteer efforts, including helping with freshman orientation, ringing bells for the Salvation Army, assisting with community bingo events and volunteering at a local food bank.

She says one of her most meaningful experiences was working with incoming students during freshman orientation.

“Being able to meet and greet all the new freshmen and try my best to calm their nerves is one of my favorite things,” Epperson said.

Her service extends beyond school through church activities, including helping with a back-to-school event featuring a faith-based painting activity for children.

After graduation, Epperson plans to attend Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where she intends to play basketball while continuing her academic studies.

Epperson said she was “truly honored and grateful” to receive the recognition, calling it “a super big accomplishment.”