Posted: Apr 30, 2026 5:25 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 5:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

Wesleyan Christian High School senior Gianna Arguello has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for May, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

At Wesleyan Christian School, Arguello is involved in the theater program, where she works behind the scenes as a stage manager rather than performing on stage.

“I get to be at all the rehearsals, and I can learn all the music and all the lines, but I get to be part of the one who puts the show on for other people,” Arguello said. “I think that’s super fun.”

She is also a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society, which provide opportunities for volunteer work and community engagement alongside her classmates.

Arguello said her favorite experience has been working on school theater productions, particularly the spring musical “The Sound of Music,” which included students from elementary, middle and high school grades.

“It was super fun to get to see the younger generations be a part of this and become friends with the older students,” she said.

Outside of school, Arguello is active at First Wesleyan Church, where she volunteers with children through the AWANA program on Wednesday nights and assists with a children’s choir on Sundays. Her work often includes mentoring younger students and helping coordinate performances from behind the scenes.

After graduation, Arguello plans to attend Oklahoma Wesleyan University to study biology before continuing her education at Oklahoma State University to pursue veterinary studies. She hopes to become a wildlife veterinarian.

Arguello said she is grateful for the recognition and proud to represent her school and community.

“I feel really grateful because I’ve grown up here,” she said. “This is a super great community.”