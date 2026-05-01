Posted: May 01, 2026 9:40 AMUpdated: May 01, 2026 9:40 AM

Nathan Thompson

In addition to the public hearing on the City of Bartlesville budget Monday evening, the city council will discuss possible changes to policy on law enforcement use of automated license plate readers, commonly known as Flock cameras.

In late 2024, the city council authorized the installation and use of the cameras for law enforcement use. Since then, the policy was amended to relocate the cameras to city-owned streets and only within 500 feet of the city limits.

Additionally, concerns arose after activists were able to bypass security protocols to access some Flock cameras in other states.

Ward 1 Councilor Tim Sherrick, who has been against the Flock cameras since the beginning, has proposed two policy changes for Monday’s meeting.

The first proposal would limit law enforcement use of the cameras to only being accessible with a warrant from a judge. Exceptions would be allowed for imminent threats, active Amber or Silver alerts, or a fleeing suspect in a violent felony.

A second proposal would eliminate the remote cameras altogether, with the only authorized use being the cameras installed on parking enforcement vehicles.

Monday’s agenda indicates the discussion and possible decision on Flock cameras’ future will be toward the end of the meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.