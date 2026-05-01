Posted: May 01, 2026 9:49 AMUpdated: May 01, 2026 9:49 AM

Chase Almy

The Oklahoma Senate has given final approval to House Bill 1168, a measure that would make the delivery and distribution of abortion pills a felony. The bill passed 37 to 10 and now heads to the governor’s desk, where it’s expected to receive a warm welcome. Championed by Sen. David Bullard of Durant, the legislation criminalizes knowingly possessing or delivering abortion-inducing drugs, specifically mifepristone, misoprostol, and methotrexate, if they’re intended for abortion use. Violators could face up to 10 years in prison and fines reaching $100,000, which is one way to make sure Amazon Prime isn’t getting any ideas.

Supporters say the move is long overdue. Bullard pointed to a study claiming 4,130 abortion pills were trafficked into Oklahoma last year, with millions more nationwide, framing the bill as a necessary crackdown. He called it the most important legislation of the session, citing concerns about both unborn lives and the health of women. Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, the bill’s House author, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing protections against coercion and lack of medical oversight. The law, notably, does not affect contraceptives, IVF treatments, miscarriage care, or legally prescribed medications, and it exempts pharmacists and manufacturers operating within the bounds of lawful medical practice.