Posted: May 01, 2026 12:26 PMUpdated: May 01, 2026 12:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners will review the sales tax budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, discuss improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse and review a proclamation for Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week.

The board will also review a resolution regarding officers’ salary, the county certification map and county action report, and award bids for hot mix, hot lay, cold patch asphalt and the loading and hauling of miscellaneous road materials.

Emergency Manager Laurie Summers will provide an emergency management update at Monday’s meeting.

Monday morning’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St.