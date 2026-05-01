Posted: May 01, 2026 1:44 PMUpdated: May 01, 2026 1:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Topeka, Kan., man wanted in Texas was jailed in Washington County after fleeing a traffic stop Friday morning.

27-year-old Ezekiel Joshua Evans faces a felony charge of false impersonation, a misdemeanor count of obstruction and three traffic violations.

A Bartlesville police officer stopped Evans for speeding on Washington Boulevard near the Adams Boulevard overpass. Evans said he did not have a driver’s license and gave a false name, according to an affidavit. After the name returned no records, the officer attempted to arrest him for driving without a license.

Evans fled on foot in handcuffs but fell down an embankment after catching his foot on a guardrail. Officers took him into custody. Investigators say Evans threw his wallet into the roadway. A Texas ID inside confirmed his identity and a $30,000 burglary warrant.

Judge Kyra Franks set bond at $10,000, but Evans will continue to be held on the Texas extradition request. Evans is due back in court May 15.