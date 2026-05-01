Posted: May 01, 2026 2:01 PMUpdated: May 01, 2026 2:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony driving under the influence charge and a misdemeanor traffic violation.

Bartlesville police arrested 46-year-old Quiensala Vanessa Hamilton Thursday night on the allegations.

According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville police officer was in the private parking lot of a downtown convenience store running license plates of vehicles. The officer reportedly ran the tag number of a vehicle belonging to Hamilton and the Oklahoma computer system reported her driver’s license was canceled.

The officer says he observed Hamilton get in the vehicle and begin to drive away from the convenience store. The officer initiated a traffic stop, however, Hamilton reportedly drove several blocks at a slow pace with the hazard lights on before coming to a stop.

The officer confirmed Hamilton as the driver and that her license was suspended. The officer also allegedly smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Hamilton. Hamilton was unable to complete standard field sobriety tests due to an injury and allegedly told the officer she had taken a muscle relaxer.

Upon her arrest, Hamilton refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Hamilton’s bond was set at $5,000 during a Friday court hearing. She will appear in court again on May 15.