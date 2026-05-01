Posted: May 01, 2026 2:49 PMUpdated: May 01, 2026 2:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners are going to jail, but not for anything nefarious or illegal.

The commissioners will conduct their annual inspection tour of the Washington County Correctional Facility on Monday morning. Oklahoma law requires county commissioners to inspect jails at least once per year.

Following the tour, the commissioners will return to the Washington County Administration Building for the remainder of the business of the day. According to an agenda, the commissioners will consider a proclamation for Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week and discuss a bid for signage at the new Emergency Operations Center.

The commissioners will also discuss and possibly approve a bid for janitorial work at the courthouse, a payment for work on the Saunders Creek bridge project and a resolution with Tulsa County for maintenance on Washington County Road 4100, which is also 186th Street North in Tulsa County, as it borders both counties.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., before moving to the jail for the tour.