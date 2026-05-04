News
Washington County
Posted: May 04, 2026 1:52 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 2:38 PM
Commissioners Tour Washington County Correctional Facility
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners completed their annual jail inspection tour Monday morning with good results.
Opened 16 years ago, the Washington County Correctional Facility continues to be one of the top-rated jails in the state for safety, cleanliness and operational efficiency. In collaboration with outside services like Grand Mental Health, education and health providers, inmates receive thorough examination, treatment, education and counseling while incarcerated in hopes to reduce repeat offenders.
The programs seem to be working, as Washington County's recidivism is two times lower than the state average, something District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap recognized.
District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says the rehabilitation of inmates is a top priority for the county and is worth the investment in services.
On April 24, the Washington County Sheriff's Office hosted the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association Jail Administrators Committee for a tour and conference. The meeting allowed for collaborative ideas to be shared and for other counties to learn of the success of the outside programs.
« Back to News