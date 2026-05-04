Posted: May 04, 2026 1:52 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 2:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners completed their annual jail inspection tour Monday morning with good results.

Opened 16 years ago, the Washington County Correctional Facility continues to be one of the top-rated jails in the state for safety, cleanliness and operational efficiency. In collaboration with outside services like Grand Mental Health, education and health providers, inmates receive thorough examination, treatment, education and counseling while incarcerated in hopes to reduce repeat offenders.

The programs seem to be working, as Washington County's recidivism is two times lower than the state average, something District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap recognized

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says the rehabilitation of inmates is a top priority for the county and is worth the investment in services