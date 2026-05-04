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Nowata County News
Posted: May 04, 2026 1:53 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 1:53 PM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Sales Tax Plan
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners approved a proclamation for Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week and tabled the approval of the sales tax budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.
In other business, the board awarded bids for hot mix, hot lay and cold patch asphalt, as well as the loading and hauling of road materials. The board tabled the approval of the county certification map and county action report.
The commissioners also approved requests for leave sharing, a resolution to raise the salary of county officers and heard an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Courthouse, located at 228 N. Maple St.
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