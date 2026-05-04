Posted: May 04, 2026 1:53 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 1:53 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners approved a proclamation for Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week and tabled the approval of the sales tax budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

In other business, the board awarded bids for hot mix, hot lay and cold patch asphalt, as well as the loading and hauling of road materials. The board tabled the approval of the county certification map and county action report.

The commissioners also approved requests for leave sharing, a resolution to raise the salary of county officers and heard an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.