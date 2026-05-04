Posted: May 04, 2026 1:53 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, an application was signed in order to apply for the Older Americans Act Grant for the 2027 fiscal year. This would be to assist the nutrition department with next year's funding. A resolution was also signed to advertise for chip and seal services in District Two.

County Clerk Christina Talburt also details why nearly $4,700 in ARPA funds are being transferred and used for the courthouse remodel.

There were no utility permits signed during Monday's meeting.