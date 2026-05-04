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Posted: May 04, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 2:15 PM

Bartlesville Man Charged With Third-Degree Burglary

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Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into multiple cars.
 
42-year-old John Wright was charged on Monday with three counts of third-degree burglary.
 
According to the Washington County District Attorney's Office, Wright allegedly broke into a 2006 Saturn Vue, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2007 Honda Accord on May 1. Property was allegedly stolen from each vehicle.
 
Wright will appear in court again on May 15 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.

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