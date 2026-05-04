Posted: May 04, 2026 6:46 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 6:46 PM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council held its regular meeting Monday night at City Hall, where Ralph Stafford was officially sworn in as the city’s new mayor. The oath of office was administered during the May 4 meeting, marking a leadership transition following the recognition of outgoing Mayor Tom Hays. All items on the evening’s agenda were approved by the council.

Hays was recognized for his service to the city prior to the transition. Following the swearing-in, Stafford assumed mayoral duties as the council moved through regular business, including approval of claims, updates to Arvest Bank account information, and an agreement for engineering services related to water system improvements.

The meeting also included time for citizen input and comments from council members and staff. Immediately following, the Dewey Public Works Authority convened, where newly elected officials were also sworn in and routine agenda items were addressed. The evening marked a smooth transition in city leadership and continued progress on municipal business.