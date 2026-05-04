News
Nowata County News
Posted: May 04, 2026 8:17 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 8:17 PM
City of Nowata Discusses Land Purchase Request
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata City Commissioners held their regularly scheduled monthly meeting Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.
The commissioners tabled discussion of multiple land purchase requests, including a request to purchase six acres of land. The individuals requesting to purchase the land says they wish to start a wrecker service with the land and hire employees.
The commissioners also tabled a request for the deannexation of property.
The Nowata City Commissioners will meet again on June 1 at 6 p.m. at the Nowata Fire Department, located at 425 S. Cedar St.
« Back to News