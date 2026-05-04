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Nowata County News
Posted: May 04, 2026 8:24 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 8:24 PM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Approve Officer Raise
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners approved a resolution during Monday morning's meeting to give county officers a raise.
County officials will now make at least $3,000 a month.
District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle discussed a disadvantage to raising the salary of county officials.
Agenda items regarding raising salaries for elected officials was discussed in early April and the board made no action on the item. Monday's resolution was unanimously approved.
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