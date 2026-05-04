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Nowata County News
Posted: May 04, 2026 8:38 PMUpdated: May 04, 2026 8:38 PM
Nowata Co. Emergency Management Talks Shelters
Brian McSweeney
Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers gave an emergency update to the Board of Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning.
Summers said the Wann Community Center reached out and expressed interest in becoming an emergency shelter. Summers talked about the facility.
Summers said the facility would be an excellent place to have an emergency shelter, adding another building for shelter in the northern part of the county.
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