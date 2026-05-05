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Posted: May 05, 2026 4:07 AMUpdated: May 05, 2026 4:07 AM
Mom Moments Sweepstakes: Tuesday's Daily Winner
Tom Davis
This Mother’s Day, we’re celebrating the women who shaped us… one story at a time.
We want to hear your fondest memory of your Mom—the moment that still makes you smile, laugh, or maybe even tear up a little. Was it something she said… something she did… or just the way she always showed up when you needed her most?
Share your story with us, and you could win a daily prize or the Mother’s Day prize package.
Daily prizes run through Thursday May 7 where one lucky entrant will win 2 tickets to a Skyline show of their choice at the Osage Casino Tulsa! (Weekdays only).
Tuesday's Daily Prize Winner is Loretta Switzer. She writes, " My mom is the best! She spends time taking me to the zoo, the park, and to fish camp. She helps me with my homework and listens when I have a problem."
The GRAND Prize will be awarded on air (approx) 8am Friday, May 8, including $50 gift card from Truity Credit Union, Dinner for mom at Sabores Mexican Cuisine, $50 Gift Certificate from Lavers Center of Aesthetics, Gift from McCoy Jewelers, a gift bag from Moxie on 2nd, a Bible for mom from Glorious Connections, two tickets to the concert of choice at the Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa. 1 Night Hotel Stay, & $50 in Food at Osage Casino Hotel.
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