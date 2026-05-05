Posted: May 05, 2026 4:07 AMUpdated: May 05, 2026 4:07 AM

Tom Davis

This Mother’s Day, we’re celebrating the women who shaped us… one story at a time.

We want to hear your fondest memory of your Mom—the moment that still makes you smile, laugh, or maybe even tear up a little. Was it something she said… something she did… or just the way she always showed up when you needed her most?

Share your story with us, and you could win a daily prize or the Mother’s Day prize package.

Daily prizes run through Thursday May 7 where one lucky entrant will win 2 tickets to a Skyline show of their choice at the Osage Casino Tulsa! (Weekdays only).

Tuesday's Daily Prize Winner is Loretta Switzer. She writes, " My mom is the best! She spends time taking me to the zoo, the park, and to fish camp. She helps me with my homework and listens when I have a problem."