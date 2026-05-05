Posted: May 05, 2026 8:20 AMUpdated: May 05, 2026 8:25 AM

Tom Davis

Legislation aimed at expanding access to funding for charter school facilities has been signed into law by the governor.

House Bill 3372, authored by Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa, creates new financial tools to help charter schools secure funding for buildings and infrastructure needs.

"This gives charter schools a real shot at building and improving their facilities without being at a disadvantage," Hall said. "If we expect these schools to deliver for students, they need the same kind of opportunities to invest in their classrooms and campuses. We're making sure they can plan, grow and serve families well into the future."

The measure establishes a revolving loan fund program to provide lower-interest financing options for charter school capital projects, including construction, renovation and property acquisition. It also creates a bond credit enhancement program to help qualifying charter schools access more favorable financing terms.

"This law is about creating a more level playing field so charter schools have access to the same type of facility financing options as traditional public schools," Sen. Adam Pugh, chairman of the Senate Education committee, R-Edmond, said. "By establishing responsible, sustainable funding tools, we’re helping these schools invest in safe, high-quality learning environments while maintaining strong oversight. Ultimately, this is about supporting students and giving families more quality education options across Oklahoma. I appreciate Representative Hall for his help on this measure."

Under the law, the programs will be administered with oversight from the Statewide Charter School Board and support from a third-party financial administrator to ensure responsible lending practices and long-term sustainability.

The bill also clarifies that charter schools remain responsible for their own financial obligations while establishing safeguards to protect state resources.

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, is the Senate author of the bill. HB3372 will take effect Nov. 1, 2026.