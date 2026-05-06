Posted: May 06, 2026 6:39 AMUpdated: May 06, 2026 6:40 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Travel Industry Association, in partnership with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, held the 2026 Oklahoma Conference on Tourism & RedBud Awards in Oklahoma City.

Congratulations to Maria Gus and Visit Bartlesville along with Ken Johnson and Kiddie Park for earning the Oklahoma RedBud Ward for Outstanding Attraction.

The event was held at The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

Photo Courtesy of John B. Kane for OK