Posted: May 07, 2026 2:25 AMUpdated: May 07, 2026 2:26 AM

Tom Davis

"The Wall That Heals," a 141-panel replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is now fully assembled in Bartlesville, at Lee Lake.

The Official Opening Ceremony will be this evening, Thursday, May 7th, 6:00 PM with the presentation of colors by Cherokee Nation Honor Guard, a 21-gun salute by the VFW. with remarks by Mayor Jim Curd and music by the Bartlesville Jazz Choir along with a special recognition of the Nurse’s Honor Guard from Broken Arrow

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Peter King and Tammy Widener with the Phillips 66 Veterans Employee Network said that Bartlesville was selected as one of only 31 host sites out of 150 applicants nationwide.

The site will remain open 24 hours a day through May 10th. The Wall That Heals focuses on "healing" for veterans and families, providing a quiet space for closure at any hour.

The trailer converts into a mobile education center with a museum with maps, artifacts, and digital displays to teach students and the public about the Vietnam Wall.

Volunteer Needs: Still seeking help for the weekend (Friday–Sunday), specifically for:

Parking assistance.

Helping visitors locate names on the wall.

Staffing the information tent.