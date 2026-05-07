Posted: May 07, 2026 8:23 AMUpdated: May 07, 2026 8:23 AM

Lili Gao - Tom Davis

A Bartlesville team recently earned the Division Innovate Award at the VEX V5 Robotics World Championship, held in St. Louis, Missouri, from April 25–27.

VEX V5 Robotics is a premier robotics platform, powering competitions for middle school, high school, and college teams across the globe. Each season, students immerse themselves in engineering, building robots using a sophisticated, standardized metal system—including a programmable brain, motors, and sensors—to meet a new annual challenge. Matches are intense, featuring a short autonomous period that tests precision coding, followed by a longer driver-controlled phase, where teamwork and strategic maneuvers win the day.

We are incredibly proud to highlight "Ctrl Alt Elite" from Bartlesville, who stood out this season by winning the Division Innovate Award. Led by eighth-grade captain Melody Gao, this dedicated team is mentored by Ms. Laura (Lolly) Williams. Ms. Williams, a distinguished STEM educator and member of the Oklahoma Technology Student Association Hall of Fame, also coaches the "Loose Chain" team—featuring Kamren Wosel, Keshav Ram Raghu Raman, and Solomon Bullock—who also competed at the prestigious World Championship.

Qualifying for the World Championship is a testament to the hard work and technical skill of our students. This year, two of our Bartlesville teams earned their spots on the world stage after a season of matches, with one bringing home a coveted award, highlighting the exceptional talent within our program!