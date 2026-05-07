Posted: May 07, 2026 10:46 AMUpdated: May 07, 2026 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

A member of the Osage Nation faces time behind bars after being found guilty by a federal jury for breaking his girlfriend’s shin and ankle during an argument.

Jamon Phetsacksith was sentenced to 33 months in prison followed by one year of supervised released. In January, Phetsacksith was convicted of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

Video surveillance shows Phetsacksith shove the victim and a 911 call claimed she had fallen down a flight of stairs and was in need of medical attention. A trauma surgeon testified that her leg was broken in three places.

Phetsacksith will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.