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Crime & Courts
Posted: May 07, 2026 1:45 PMUpdated: May 07, 2026 1:45 PM
Mexican National Charged with Kidnapping Following Bartlesville Police Investigation
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville police assisted in an investigation resulting in a Mexican national being charged in federal court with kidnapping a child and witness tampering.
44-year-old Simon Martinez Gonzalez is charged in a second superseding indictment with kidnapping a minor child in December 2024. He is also accused of using physical force against a victim in an effort to prevent communication with law enforcement authorities.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and the Bartlesville Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mallory Richard and Ammon Brisolara are prosecuting the case.
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