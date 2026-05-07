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Crime & Courts
Posted: May 07, 2026 2:02 PMUpdated: May 07, 2026 2:02 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Felony DUI
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
19-year-old Antniou Gomez was charged on Wednesday with felony DUI and misdemeanor charges of transporting an opened container of an alcoholic beverage, and driving without a valid driver's license.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Gomez was stopped by police on May 1 after allegedly swerving into the wrong way of traffic and striking a patrol vehicle. Once authorities approached Gomez, they allegedly noticed multiple indicators that he was intoxicated.
Gomez allegedly provided a breath sample result of 0.24 BrAC.
Gomez will appear in court again on June 5 at 9 a.m. He posted a $5,000 bond.
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