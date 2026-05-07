Posted: May 07, 2026 2:03 PMUpdated: May 07, 2026 2:03 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly possessing nearly a pound of methamphetamine.

43-year-old Kyle Fugate was charged on Monday with trafficking illegal drugs.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, authorities performed a traffic stop on a vehicle at a Bartlesville Burger King on April 12. After a positive K9 alert, authorities allegedly located a backpack in the back passenger seat floorboard area. The backpack allegedly contained 379 grams (13.4 ounces) of methamphetamine.

Fugate pleaded guilty in 2014 to two counts of felony drug charges and has been previously convicted of second-degree burglary.