Posted: May 07, 2026 2:29 PMUpdated: May 07, 2026 3:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Media mogul Ted Turner passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday. What some may not know though is that Turner will have a lasting Oklahoma legacy, as he sold 43,000 acres to the Osage Nation in 2016. Turner sold the Bluestem Ranch to the Osage Nation for $74 million.

Turner was unable to be there when the sale became official, but at the time he wrote a letter to Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear that said in part the following:

"As I often say, land is the only thing that lasts, so we've got to treat it well. I know that I'm leaving Bluestem in the right hands and I'm grateful for the relationship we have been able to build with the Osage Nation."

In a 2016 interview Bartlesville Radio conducted with Standing Bear shortly after the land transfer had been finalized, he talked about not only a short term vision for the property, but a long term vision as well.