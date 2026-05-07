Posted: May 07, 2026 3:13 PMUpdated: May 07, 2026 3:13 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Cherokee Nation announced its elder nutrition sites in Nowata and Stilwell will be open five days a week.

The sites provide nutritious meals, a place to gather and fellowship for elders. Currently, the Nowata Elder Nutrition Site serves on average over 500 elders per month, the Stilwell site . The tribe aims to increase elder nutrition meal service to five days a week at all sites in the future.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said, "“Last year, Deputy Chief Warner and I announced the expansion of our elder nutrition program, which is supported by funds from our Public Health and Wellness Fund Act...These two sites having their hours expanded is just a part of those efforts. With these two sites being open five days a week, it provides a place for elders to share a meal and fellowship, which is some of the best medicine you can get. Our elders are the foundation of the tribe and it’s our responsibility to take care of them.”

The tribe's Human Services elder nutrition program partnered with career services work experience program to provide culinary training to the site's current cooks and potential hires.

The tribe currently operates more than a dozen elder nutrition sites across Oklahoma, including Dewey.