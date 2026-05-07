Posted: May 07, 2026 3:38 PMUpdated: May 07, 2026 3:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) is accepting applications for dispatchers and detention officers.

Requirements for each position include light computer skills, the applicant must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or an equivalent and must be able to pass a background check.