News
Local News
Posted: May 07, 2026 6:24 PMUpdated: May 07, 2026 6:24 PM
Bartians Recognize National Day of Prayer
Nathan Thompson
Dozens of Bartlesville residents gathered for the National Day of Prayer Thursday evening at the KLIFE Building, seeking supplication for all walks of life.
Wade Daniel from First Baptist Church led praise and worship before the prayer began. Various ministers and laity directed prayer for repentance, family, military, the church, the workplace, education, government, the arts, media and entertainment.
Thursday's event marked the 75th annual Day of Prayer, which was formally requested after a challenge from Rev. Billy Graham in 1952. Congress passed a bill in April of that year to establish the National Day of Prayer.
« Back to News