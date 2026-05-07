Posted: May 07, 2026 6:24 PMUpdated: May 07, 2026 6:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dozens of Bartlesville residents gathered for the National Day of Prayer Thursday evening at the KLIFE Building, seeking supplication for all walks of life.

Wade Daniel from First Baptist Church led praise and worship before the prayer began. Various ministers and laity directed prayer for repentance, family, military, the church, the workplace, education, government, the arts, media and entertainment.