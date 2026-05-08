Posted: May 08, 2026 7:19 AMUpdated: May 08, 2026 7:19 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations to Allison O'Connell of Bartlesville for winning the Grand Prize in our Mom Moments Sweepstakes.

The Grand Prize includes a $50 gift card from Truity Credit Union, dinner for Mom at Sabores Mexican Cuisine, a $50 gift certificate from Lavers Center of Aesthetics, sterling silver pipe hoop earrings from McCoy Jewelers, Kendra Scott earrings from Moxie on 2nd, a Bible for Mom from Glorious Connections, a $75 gift card from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, two tickets to a concert of choice at the Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa, a one-night hotel stay, and $50 in food at Osage Casino Hotel.

Allison shared her Mom Moment:

"Most people define strength as the ability to keep going, but I saw my mother define it as the ability to give everything away for the sake of someone else.

During the isolation of COVID-19, while I was navigating school, my sister was battling cancer and eventually entered hospice care. In those darkest moments, my mother became a light that never flickered. We didn’t have much, but she used everything we had to buy my sister a car, choosing my sister’s independence over the honeymoon she and my stepfather had planned.

She didn’t just open our door; she rearranged her entire life, even securing a house in town to ensure my sister and her fiancé were comfortable. From the daily sacrifices of caregiving to the months she spent planning a breathtaking celebration of life, she gave my sister the very best while asking for nothing in return.

I constantly find myself looking at her and thinking that I want to live just like her — with that same radical selflessness and unwavering grace. I want to be the kind of person who sees a need and meets it without hesitation, just as she does.

At the same time, I know her level of devotion is rare and difficult to match. While I strive every day to mirror her heart and strength, I realize she has set a standard of love that is as intimidating as it is inspiring. She isn’t just my mother; she is the blueprint for the person I hope to become. I truly believe she deserves this recognition for the incredible woman she is."