Posted: May 08, 2026 9:54 AMUpdated: May 08, 2026 9:54 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department has launched a new automated call tree for the city’s non-emergency phone line in an effort to improve call routing and reduce the number of non-urgent requests handled by E911 dispatchers.

The system for the non-emergency number, 918-338-4001, went live Thursday morning, according to the department.

Callers to the line now hear a brief menu directing them to the appropriate division within the Public Safety Communications Center. Options include connections to a dispatcher for non-emergency assistance, the detention center for jail-related inquiries, sheriff’s administration for Washington County Sheriff’s Office administrative matters, police records and police administration.

Officials said callers experiencing an emergency should hang up and dial 911 immediately.

Police said the new system is intended to reduce non-emergency calls that can occupy E911 dispatchers and potentially delay responses to urgent situations. The department said the call tree is also designed to help residents more quickly reach the office or personnel best suited to assist them.

“We hope to eliminate some of the non-emergency calls that can tie up the E911 dispatchers,” Bartlesville Police Capt. Jay Hastings said in a statement. “This update helps us keep emergency lines clear while still serving the public quickly and effectively.”

Residents seeking additional information about the non-emergency line or other police services can contact police administration through the non-emergency number during regular business hours.